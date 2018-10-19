Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Rangers DG Major General Saqib Mahmood Malik called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdarat his office Thursday.

The chief minister congratulated Maj Gen Saqib Mahmood on assuming the new assignment and extended good wishes to him. He also presented a gift of traditional stick of DG Khan to him. The chief minister appreciated the services rendered by rangers in the whole country, especially the metropolis of Karachi, and said that their services for the defense of the borders are invaluable. He said the nation is proud of the bravery of rangers and there is no doubt that it has always played the role of a vanguard for maintaining peace. In fact, the rangers’ officers and jawans are our national pride as they are rendering invaluable services for the protection of country’s boundaries, he added.

The chief minister reiterated that unique successes of Pakistan’s security forces in war against terrorism are an ineffaceable mark on the world history as no other country has given such immortal sacrifices. The brave sons have written a new history with their blood and as a result, Pakistan has become a peaceful country today, the chief minister concluded.