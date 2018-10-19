Share:

GUJRANWALA - Dozens of residents of Kohluwala staged a protest on Monday in front of the CPO office against the local police for registering a fake case against a youth, M Qasim.

The protesters alleged that the Saddr police had arrested the youth, and registered a drug-peddling case against him while the youth Qasim was not a criminal and had no relations with drug-pushers.

Meanwhile, another protest demonstration was staged by the chicken sellers. They maintained that a poultry farm owner had received Rs1.5 million from them, but did not supply chickens to them. They alleged that the local police were least bothered to arrest the accused person. After being assured an early action by the police, the protesters dispersed peacefully.

MAN ELECTROCUTED

A man was electrocuted after receiving severe electric shocks from a cable on Nowshera Sansi Road. According to Rescue 1122, Ali was going on a road when an electric cable, suddenly, fell on him.

Resultantly, he sustained critical burns and was shifted to DHQ hospital by a Rescue 1122 team where he breathed his last.