ISLAMABAD The federal government has released Rs 136.9 million out of total allocation of Rs 770 million for various development schemes and projects of industries and production division under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2018-19. The government has released an amount of Rs 40 million for fruits, vegetable and condiments processing center, district Nausheroferoze, Sindh for which an amount of Rs 250 million has been allocated for the year 2018-19. Similarly for National Business Development Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), an amount of Rs 40 million has been released out of total allocation of Rs 200 million, latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said. For product development center for composites based sports goods, Sialkot, the government has also released Rs 40 million for which an amount of Rs 200 million was earmarked for the current fiscal year.

For the project Peshawar Light Engineering Center (PLEC), Rs 5.7 million were released out of total allocation of Rs 28.7 million whereas Rs 3.98 million were released for Fruit Dehydration Unit Swat for which an amount of Rs 19.94 million was earmarked for the year 2018-19.