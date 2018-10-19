Share:

KARACHI - Provincial Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that the Sindh Health Department is going to establish satellite centres of National Institute of Child Health in Mirpurkhas, Nawabshah and Mithi and in first stage it will be established in Mirpurkhas.

This she said while presiding over a meeting here in her office on Thursday. Professor Syed Jamal Raza, Director NICH and Professor Khem Chand N Morrani were also present on occasion. She said that the objective of establishing these satellite centres was to reduce burden at NICH Karachi and to provide better health care facilities to the children at their doorstep.

She added that we have taken initiatives to improve taluka hospitals to reduce burden on big hospitals and government will give incentives to those doctors who will perform duties at these satellite centres.

She stressed upon the doctors to improve institutional system to avoid death rate among newly born children.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Dr Azra has said that it is unfortunate that a polio case is reported from UC 4 Gadap, Gujro in Karachi, the virus springing up in the environment is cause for concern and concrete steps must be taken to vaccinate children.

She added that stool sample of Salma D/O of Gul Ahmad, 42 months tested positive for polio virus-EOC Sindh. Date of onset 22 September 2018, however because of being vaccinated with OPV on multiple occasions the child will not suffer from disability.

She said that Salma had received three doses of OPV in routine immunisation and 7+ doses of the polio vaccine in campaigns and this is why she is not suffering from paralysis.

She asked the parents to vaccinate their children under five with OPV during every campaign, if the child would not have been vaccinated multiple times she would have been paralyzed.

She said that the child had developed hip pain and trauma upon which the investigation took place, but thank God she will not have to suffer. “We are planning a strong case response to target the virus in the environment” Dr Azra concluded.

Total case count in the country is now six out of which one is from Karachi, the statement added.