ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Auditor General of Pakistan to conduct a forensic audit of Thar Coal Power Project within 15 days. The top court also hinted at sending the matter to National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The top court also directed the Sindh government to submit its reply on the recommendations regarding environmental pollution caused due to gasification in the project.

It also ordered Sindh’s chief secretary to take over the project and compile a list of equipment of the project. The Sindh’s chief secretary is also directed to submit a report on outstanding salaries of workers and employees associated with the project.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar and comprising Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of hearing, the chief justice observed that the loss to the tune of billions of rupees incurred to the exchequer due to project adding that 100 Megawatt electricity was supposed to be produced but the project stopped after generating only 8 Megawatt.

The Chief Justice further remarked that those who approved should also be investigated for approving infeasible project adding that capital of the country was wasted so responsible of project’s failure will have to be taken to task.

He further remarked that Dr Samar Mubarak Mand misguided on the project and now 3 Megawatt power could not be generated of 100 Megawatt’s project.

Amicus curies Salman Akram Raja and Shehzad Ilahi submitted their recommendations stating that the project caused billions of rupees loss to exchequer in addition with serious issues of environmental pollution.

Justice Arab observed that the Thar coal gasification project was infeasible due to which it was stopped adding that a German company was also working at site.

During the hearing, Advocate General Sindh informed the bench that the federal government had released Rs4.5 billion but the project was closed due to quality of coal due to its mixture with water. He added that the land was provided by the Sindh government while the project was funded by the federal government.

He further apprised the bench that the government had technology for gasification of coal underneath the earth but the environmental changes in result of this project were not assessed.

The Chief Justice expressed dismay on the tall claims made by Dr Mubarak for generation of power on the cheap cost. He remarked that Dr. Mubarak claimed to be a competent scientist and misguided regarding project causing loss to exchequer.

During the hearing, NAB Prosecutor General Asghar Haider submitted a report and informed the bench that power generation through gasification beneath the earth was not possible according to engineers.

Dr. Mubarak informed the bench that no such environmental pollution caused due to project adding that an Australian company was also working on the project but left the country due to threats in the backdrop of terrorism.

However, chief justice reprimanded Dr Mubarak on failure of project. The top court then directed federal and Sindh governments as well as Dr Mubarak to submit their replies on the recommendations of amicus curies on the matter within 15 days.