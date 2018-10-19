Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Water Commission (SWC) on Thursday summoned Sanitation Engineering Company (SEC) chairman Changyi Kangjie to appear in its proceedings before October 25.

Chinese company is responsible for collection of and lifting of solid waste from various districts of Karachi and its chairman was summoned saline three months back to appear in the commission to explain the failure to properly carryout the assigned task. Despite the repeated notices, chairman of the company didn't appear in the proceedings.

According to an order, commission — headed by former judge of Supreme Court Justice Amir Hani Muslim was not persuaded with the contention of counsel of Changyi Kangjie.

“The time was given to the chairman of to appear in person. However this directive is being dragged by the company on one or the other pretext,” it indicated. Chinese Company's counsel stated that the chairman needs some time to appear before the commission as according to him, chairman is occupied with some matters which are not known to the counsel.

Commission rejected the contention of the commission and remarked that this is hardly a ground to justify non-appearance. “The orders of the commission have been passed at times to accommodate the company. It appears that the company is testing the patience of the commission,” the order sated.

The commission directed the chairman to appear before October 25.