Share:

Speakers (PR) at a seminar suggested constructive role of religious leadership of different faiths for peace and taking care of the most vulnerable. “We can observe that most faith groups share an interest in protecting the vulnerable in our societies,” they said while addressing a thought-provoking seminar and discussion on the concept of peace and development in religions and the role of religious leaders, by the Engaging Pakistani Interfaith Community (EPIC). Deputy Ambassador of Netherlands Josephine Frantzen told the audience that her country would support all efforts for peace and peaceful coexistence in Pakistan. She urged all the stakeholders to continue to work together in a coherent and coordinated response to the challenges. She said that education has an important role to play in sustaining peace and promoting sustainable development. She said everyone should develop solutions to development and humanitarian challenges. Sharing his thoughts, Javaid William highlighted the role of religious leaders in peace and development and called for support at the highest level to ensure their meaning participation. He said that everyone would have to realise importance of peace for sustainable development. “We all have much to learn from each other, whatever our religious or ethical motivations for serving,” he said. Elaine Alam spoke of the role of women in peace building. “We can see this gathering as an opportunity to showcase the powerful contributions that can be made when people and organisations from across religious boundaries work together,” she said. The participants that include Interfaith Advisory Commission of Pakistan Chairman Abdul Wahab Roprri, Prof Kalyan Singh Kalyan, Prof Matiullah Bajwa, Father Morris Jalal, Dr Munawar Chand, Maulana Shakeelur Rehman Nasir, Hafiz Samiullah and others took part in panel discussion on concept of religions.