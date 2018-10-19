Share:

Rawalpindi - Two young men were killed when a speeding coaster hit their motorcycle in Ghora Gali, within limits of Police Station (PS) Murree, informed official sources on Thursday. The driver of the coaster managed to escape from the scene. The deceased were identified as Raja Khizar Umar (25) and Shehroz (23). Police and Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Murree for autopsy.

According to sources, the young men were travelling from Rawalpindi to Murree on a motorcycle when a speeding coaster (bearing registration number RIS-1228) hit their bike in Ghora Gali. Resultantly, both the motorcyclist and the passenger sustained fatal injuries and died on the spot, they said. The driver of the coaster fled from the scene whereas locals called Rescue 1122 and police for lifting the dead bodies. A case has been registered against the driver of the coaster while the dead bodies of the young men were handed over to heirs by the doctors of CMH after carrying out post-mortem, sources added. Meanwhile, New Town Police found a dead body of a 60-year old man at Chandni Chowk and shifted it to Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) for autopsy. The deceased was identified as Khurshid son of Gul Muhammad, resident of Namakmandi Peshawar. Police are looking for the unknown killers and have filed a case against them.