LOS ANGELES:- Sylvester Stallone is to star in two new movies acquired by his production company. The 72-year-old film legend is to appear in dark superhero movie ‘Samaritan’, which has been written by Bragi Schut, with production due to begin in 2019, and he looks set to star in ‘Hunter’ after buying the film rights to author James Byron Huggins’ novel back in 2009. According to Deadline, Stallone and producer Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions are seeking a writer for the motion picture, which will tell the story of Nathaniel Hunter, who tracks down a half-human beast created by a renegade agency.–CM