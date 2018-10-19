Share:

Islamabad - The concluding ceremony of four-day talent hunt discovery competition programme was held here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday. The talent hunt discovery is a regular feature of the PNCA Programme initiated for providing platform and opportunities to the youth to discover and polish their talent in different art forms. In order to promote and encourage the new talent of youngsters, PNCA arranged a talent hunt discovery competition programme for girls and boys of 15 to 17 years of age. According to senior officials of PNCA, the singing competition was organized only for girls at PNCA Auditorium during the four-day event. Senior musicians were the jury members of the competitions. An instruments playing competition was also held for both boys and girls They also presented their skills in playing flute, tabla, guitar, violin, keyboard and harmonium. More than 30 young artists participated in the talent hunt discovery programme.

The jury has selected ten best performers in each category three contestants. The officials of PNCA also distributed prizes among the winners of the competitions. Previously PNCA organised a number of drama classes and drama workshops with the backdrop of PNCA Drama Class-1 and Drama Class-2 projects. Repertory Theatre organised the auditions of new talent which were attended by around 200 people.