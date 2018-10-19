Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR): Continuing their pursuit to the shared mission of empowering the Pakistani society, Telenor Pakistan and Telenor Microfinance Bank have partnered with the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) to facilitate its beneficiaries across Pakistan in several ways that include creating business opportunities, granting microcredit, and extending support in education and health in the long run. As per the agreement, Telenor Pakistan and Telenor Microfinance Bank will select BISP beneficiaries as potential retailers for GSM & Financial products.

Telenor Pakistan will give the chosen beneficiaries a unique opportunity to become retailers of its GSM products and services and thus improve their source of livelihood. Telenor Pakistan will pilot this initiative in Chakwal District among 20,000 beneficiaries, which will be later scaled to 34 Districts with a reach to 1.2 million people. Moreover, Telenor Pakistan will enlist BISP as a partner for its CSR contributions, be it in kind or cash, to help support beneficiaries in emergency situations or natural disasters.

Through the partnership, Telenor Microfinance Bank will reach out to the beneficiaries identified by BISP to assess their credit worthiness and provide them with micro-loans. In the process, the Bank will also educate customers on the uses of m-Wallets, handling and repaying of the micro-loans, and graduating to higher loan amounts.Customers will also be offered a term-life insurance product with natural and accidental death cover of PKR 100,000 including pre-existing conditions.