LONDON: British retail sales fell in September as food purchases dropped at the fastest pace in almost three years, official data showed Thursday. The total quantity of goods bought last month "declined by 0.8 percent when compared with August... due mainly to a large fall of 1.5 percent in food stores", the Office for National Statistics said in a statement. That was "the largest decline in food store sales since October 2015", the ONS added. Overall retail sales had risen 0.4 percent in August.–AFP