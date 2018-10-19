Share:

QUETTA - JUI-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on Thursday said that considering the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) a challenge, the United States has created political crisis in Pakistan.

"US considers the CPEC a peril for her," he said while addressing a party convention in Quetta.

He said that never in the history of Pakistan has ever been so much inflation such has occurred in the current government.

Maulana said that within one day dollar rose from Rs 120 to Rs 137 which was worrisome.

Expressing apprehensions on the recent elections, he said that such elections should be kept in a museum. "How can the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) state that the elections were transparent. Unquestionably, their conscience would also be blaming them," he said.

He said that by-polls had proved that general elections 2018 were fraud.

"Imran Khan robbed masses votes and became Prime Minister. To make such a person Prime Minister is disrespect of Prime Minister's office", added JUI-F chief.

Taking a dig at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Fazl said that he was not even ready to call the government a government. They wanted to make the Pakistani economy a servant to the West and destroy it, he said.

"Those [PTI and Imran Khan] who claimed that they would prefer suicide over taking loans have approached International Monetary Fund (IMF) for bailout package. He [Prime Minister Imran Khan] had introduced massive inflation on directives of international monetary body", Fazl said.

Maulana went on to claim that his today's speech was censored by the media. "Such steps are taken in dictatorship, not democracy", he stated.

"Pakistan is slave of IMF and the United States", Fazl added.