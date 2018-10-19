Share:

WASHINGTON - The United States will give Saudi Arabia "a few more days" to work on its probe into the suspected murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.

Pompeo, who had just reported to President Donald Trump after traveling to Saudi Arabia and Turkey, told journalists theSaudis assured him "they will conduct a complete, thorough investigation of all the facts."

Trump had put off a decision on what to do about the crisis in relations with its strategic Middle Eastern ally until Pompeo reported back his talks in Riyadh and Ankara.

"I told President Trump this morning we ought to give them a few more days to complete that so that we, too, have a complete understanding of the facts surrounding that, at which point we can make decisions how or if the United States should respond to the incident surrounding Mr Khashoggi," Pompeo said.

Khashoggi, a critic of the Saudi regime as well as a US resident and a Washington Post columnist, disappeared on October 2 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul for documents he needed to get married.

Turkish officials were reported to be in possession of an audio recording demonstrating that he was tortured, murdered and dismembered by a Saudi assassination team inside the consulate.

Senior ministers from the US, Britain, France and the Netherlands on Thursday pulled out of a major investment conference in Saudi Arabia , expressing deep concern over the disappearance of Saudi journalist.

The ministers joined a slew of corporate bigwigs who are now shunning next week's Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh, touted as a showcase for the economic reforms of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Thursday he will skip next week's Saudi investment summit, dealing another blow to Riyadh following the suspected murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

"I will not be participating in the Future Investment Initiative summit in Saudi Arabia ," Mnuchin announced on Twitter after meeting with US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

British International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said "the time is not right" to go to Riyadh.

Unnamed Turkish officials cited in the Turkish media say he was killed and dismembered inside the consulate by a hit squad which arrived from Riyadh - claims denied by the Saudi government.

"The UK remains very concerned about Jamal Khashoggi's disappearance," a British government spokesperson said in a statement, insisting that the Saudis abide by their pledge to carry out a full and transparent investigation. "Those bearing responsibility for his disappearance must be held to account."

French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire also said he would not be attending the Saudi conference, saying: "The current circumstances do not allow me to go to Riyadh" and describing Khashoggi's disappearance as a "very serious" matter.

And President Emmanuel Macron's office concurred, saying "pending the outcome of the investigation, it was not appropriate for France to be represented at this level".

The Netherlands also said Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra was no longer going to the conference, and that it was also cancelling a planned trade mission to Saudi in December.

Working with the EU and other partners, the Dutch government would "look at ways international concerns about Khashoggi could be addressed", Foreign Minister Stef Blok said.

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde already pulled out of the conference this week along with several Western business leaders and media groups.

Meanwhile, four prominent human rights and press freedom groups on Thursday urged Turkey to request a United Nations investigation into the possible murder of Saudi dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi to prevent a "whitewash" of the alleged crime.

The Committee to Protect Journalists, Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and Reporters Without Borders said such a probe established by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres would shed light on the fate of the prominent journalist.

Khashoggi, a legal resident of the United States who wrote for The Washington Post, disappeared after entering theSaudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Media reports citing Turkish officials have said Khashoggi was killed by Saudi agents within minutes of entering the consulate and that his body was dismembered.

"Turkey should enlist the UN to initiate a timely, credible, and transparent investigation," said Robert Mahoney, deputy executive director of the Committee to Protect Journalists.

"UN involvement is the best guarantee against a Saudiwhitewash or attempts by other governments to sweep the issue under the carpet to preserve lucrative business ties with Riyadh."

Saudi Arabia has denied any involvement in Khashoggi's disappearance, while President Donald Trump has suggested that "rogue killers" may have carried out the crime.

The Khashoggi affair has triggered a backlash against SaudiArabia amid reports that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the killing.

At a news conference held at the United Nations, the four groups said evidence collected by a UN investigation team could be preserved for use in prosecutions.

The team should have access to all potential witnesses or suspects and recommend avenues for bringing to justice anyone against whom credible evidence is found.

"Jamal Khashoggi's family and the rest of the world deserve the full truth about what happened to him," said Louis Charbonneau, UN director at Human Rights Watch.

"Partial explanations and one-sided investigations by SaudiArabia, which is suspected of involvement, aren't good enough. Only the UN has the credibility and independence required to expose the masterminds behind Khashoggi's enforced disappearance and to hold them to account."

British Ambassador Karen Pierce separately told reporters that the United Nations would only step in to investigate if it receives a request, adding that it was unlikely that the Saudigovernment would take such a step.

"I think the most important thing is that there is some introspection within the Saudi system about this dreadful incident," Pierce told reporters.

Amnesty International said Saudi Arabia has the most to gain from an impartial UN investigation.

"Without a credible UN inquiry, there will always be a cloud of suspicion hanging over Saudi Arabia , no matter what its leadership says to explain away how Khashoggi vanished," said Sherine Tadros, head the New York office of Amnesty International.

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) described the suspected murder of Khashoggi as "one of the most shocking and extreme cases in recent years".

RSF secretary-general Christophe Deloire said the United Nations must be "fully engaged" in efforts to shed light on Khashoggi's fate to show that it truly is mobilized in the fight against impunity for crimes against journalists.

Guterres at the weekend said in a BBC interview that the world should know "the truth" about Khashoggi's disappearance, and expressed fear that such incidents were becoming a "new normal".