WASHINGTON:– The United States will pay up to $5 million for information about al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) leader Khalid Saeed al-Batarfi, and is increasing its reward for the arrest or conviction of AQAP leader Qasim al-Rimi to $10 million. “The US Dept of State’s Rewards for Justice Program is offering a reward of up to $5m for information leading to the identification or location of AQAP senior regional leader Khalid Saeed al-Batarfi, and is increasing from $5m to up to $10m its reward for information leading to the identification, location, arrest, and or conviction of the leader of AQAP Qasim al-Rimi,” the release said.