Share:

Rawalpindi - The Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar , has sought a report from Punjab’s Inspector General of police in the murder of a 14-year old boy in Rawalpindi, informed official sources on Thursday.

CM Sardar Usman Buzdar also directed the IG to probe the matter and arrest the killers, sources added.

A letter number Addl Secy (L&O)/CMO/2-1/2018-175, Chief Minister Punjab Office dated 20th September 2018, subject FIR No 298/16 under sections 302/324/394 of PPC, PS Naseerabad, copy of which also is available with The Nation, read, “I am directed to enclose a complaint lodged by Mst Kaneez Fatima, wife of Allah Ditta, resident of Matwali Masjid Ghousia Saham, near Mehar Ali Girls Public School, Street Number 9, Chuhur Chaki Rawalpindi Cantt, on the subject matter for a detailed report on contents of the complaint which may submitted to this office positively,”

According to sources, a woman named Kaneez Fatima, who is employed at a hospital under control of Ministry of Defense, appeared before CM and lodged a complaint stating a gang of three men including Afnan Sadiq, Hassnain Ali and Ahmed Mujtaba had shot dead her son Irfan Ullah outside her house on 1st July 2016. She alleged the killers used their contacts to register a dacoity and attempted murder case with Police Station (PS) Naseerabad on the same night. The case was registered by police on complaint of Afnan Sadiq, she added.

The complainant told CM that her injured son Irfan Ullah had revealed in ambulance that Afnan Sadiq had shot a bullet into his neck with a pistol. Her other son Imran Ullah and two eyewitnesses Zafar Iqbal and Manzoor Hussain also testified the statement of her dying son and recorded their statements with investigators.

However, the police investigators twisted the facts and destroyed evidences at the crime scene to give undue advantage to the killer who had apparently bribed them.

The police investigators even could not recover the weapon used in the murder. This helped the accused obtain bails from court. Kaneez Fatima alleged her son’s killers are now threatening her of dire consequences to bar her from pursuing the case.

She told CM that IG Punjab had assigned the inquiry of murder of her son to DIG Abu Bakar Khuda Bakash and SSP Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) Syed Asad Muzaffar Hussain but the investigators also failed in solving the case. “I don’t have any trust of Investigation team formed by IG Punjab as the investigators are also taking side of killers,” the complainant added.

She demanded CM to provide her with justice. CM Sardar Usman Buzdar directed IG Punjab to submit a detailed report of murder case of Irfan Ullah.

According to First Information Report (FIR) registered with PS Naseerabad on complaint of Afnan Sadiq, he along with three friends including Irfan Ullah were playing Ludo in Street Number 8 at 12:15am when a gang of four dacoits arrived and made them hostage on gunpoint. The dacoits snatched mobile phones and cash from them and shot Ifran Ullah dead over resistance.

IG Punjab was not available for comments.