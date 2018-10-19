Share:

Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) launched session with children to engage them in Clean Green Pakistan awareness campaign at Delhi Gate on Thursday. The purpose of the session was to educate and actively engage the upcoming generation in raising awareness about the importance of keeping heritage sites clean and litter free. During the first session students gave their ideas and input for the slogan of the Clean Green Pakistan campaign. During the session students engaged in walks, develop taglines, posters and give speeches on the importance of cleanliness. The children also made posters showing how to keep our country clean with taglines ‘Huga Saaf Pakistan’ & ‘Clean Green Pakistan’. WCLA has engaged more than 100 students in this awareness campaign as children are ‘Change agents’ and have the ability to influence their family & neighbours to keep their surroundings clean and litter free. WCLA, Director Marketing, Asif Zaheer said: “WCLA is taking all measures to support the ‘Clean Green Pakistan’ campaign launched by the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan. We have now engaged children, the future generation, in raising cleanliness awareness.