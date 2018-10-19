Share:

SIALKOT - The World Wide Fund (WWF) Pakistan under its International Labour and Environmental Standards Applications in Pakistan’s SMEs (ILES) project organized a daylong capacity building workshop on Thursday for the officials of the district government departments regarding the implementation of Environmental laws to ensure the environmental protection.

The officials and representatives of Environment Protection Department (EPD), PHED, TDAP, WAPDA, GEPCO, PCSIR, PCRWR, Agriculture Department, Municipal Corporation Sialkot, Irrigation department, Labour Department, Health Department, and academia participated.

Addressing the session, WWF Pakistan Coordinator Arjmand Qayyum emphasized the introduction of cleaner production in SMEs.

Experts focused on the implementation of Smart Environmental Management Practices in the industries to reduce the environmental degradation. They shared the knowledge helpful in facilitating the implementation of environmental standards in Leather SMEs.