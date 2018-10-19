Share:

A two-day training workshop on 'Strategic Communication' organised by the Ministry of Information concluded the National Management College Staff College on Thursday. The training was conducted by senior professionals and experts in the media. It focused on developing skills and knowledge of senior government officers about how to interact with media in crisis situation. It was the sixth training workshop, which was organized by the Pakistan Peace Collective (PPC). The workshop intended to help the officers to understand the role of media in conveying the government narrative and appropriate strategic message. The participants took keen interest in the interactive sessions and mock exercises meant to build their confidence in managing media during any national-level emergency.