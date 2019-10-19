Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday reserved its verdict over maintainability of a petition seeking official holidays for Hindu employees on the occasion of their religious festivals.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of the petition and reserved the judgement after hearing the arguments.

A resident of Islamabad Pandat Ashok Chand moved the court through his counsel Chaudhry Yasir Mehmood Advocate and cited federal government through secretary Ministry of Religious Affairs, secretary Establishment Division and secretary Cabinet Division as respondents.

During the hearing, petitioner’s counsel prayed to the court that the Hindu employees should be given holidays officially on their religious festivals ‘Holli’ and ‘Dewali’ etc as it was their basic right.

He further added that the court may issue directives to the govt for announcement of advance salaries as well for these employees on special occasions.

Justice Aamir asked the lawyer to explain that how the basic rights of minority sect were affected. To this Yasir Advocate said that the Constitution protects the rights of minorities as well and this petition was filed in this context. The bench remarked that this was the power of executive and only it could take decision in this regard. Later, the court reserved its judgment over maintainability of the petition.