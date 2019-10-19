Share:

SIALKOT-As many as 3,600 human traffickers, land routes agents, agents and their sub agents (including several beautiful women and influential persons) are directly or indirectly involved in human trafficking in Gujranwala Division’s all six Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Mandi Bahaud Din, Hafizabad and Gujranwala districts.

According to local senior FIA officials, who requested anonymity, as many as 61 well-organised regional gangs of influential human traffickers have running the illegal black business of human trafficking across the region. The officials informed that these traffickers have been sending local innocent people abroad illegally, especially to European countries after extorting big amounts by showing them golden dreams of bright future abroad. These gangs are now luring local innocent people, especially the unemployed youths, through female members of these gangs.

Officials added that majority of these 3,600 human traffickers have settled abroad after establishing strong links with international human traffickers.

The officials added that the Sialkot district has on top in the number of the human traffickers wanted by the FIA in this region.

As many as 857 human traffickers have been wanted by FIA in Sialkot district, 542 in Gujrat district, 715 in Hafizabad district, 397 in Narowal district, and 93 in Mandi Bahauddin district.

On the other hand, the senior FIA officials asserted that the FIA has established as many as 14 special teams to ensure early arrest of the accused with the special targets assigned to the FIA officials.

THREE OF A FAMILY CRUSHED

Three persons of a same family, the victims of overnight’s brutal accidents, were laid to rest in native graveyard at Sambrial, during light rainy and cloudy weather here. Moving scenes were witnessed when three funeral were lifted together for burial. The atmosphere remained mourning due to the tragedy.

Sambrial based Hafeezan Bibi (55), her young son Husnain Ali (22) and grandson Subhan (3-year-old) were killed, when a Shakargarh-Sialkot-Rawalpindi bound speeding passenger bus (LES-9293) hit their motorcycle near Uggoki on main Sialkot-Sambrial Road here.

Reportedly, the victims were going back to home on a motorcycles, when the bus, on the way back from Rawalpindi, hit the motorcycle, killing all the three riders on the spot. Local police said that the bus driver fled the scene after leaving behind the bus.

Following the incident, people gathered on the spot and set ablaze the bus after sprinkling kerosene oil and petrol on it. Police said that the bus was completely burnt. Firefighters of Rescue 1122 Sialkot extinguished the fire. Local police are investigating, with no arrest, in this regard.