Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-Mirpur and adjoining areas experienced earthquake of mild intensity Friday afternoon.

The area was shaken following the catastrophe measuring 4.2 at the Richet Scale at 03.32 p.m on Friday.

Epicenter of the earthquake was in north-east 12 km away of Mirpur. No loss of life or property has been reported from any part of the quake-hit Mirpur and adjoining areas.

Aftershocks of mild intensity are being frequently experienced with pause for the last 23 days since the Sept. 24 devastating earthquake stroke Mirpur City and its adjoining areas of Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

It may be added that the authorities had confirmed a total of 39 persons died and 800 others sustained injuries in two major phases of the earthquake of moderate intensity measuring 5.8 at Richter Scale in Mirpur and adjoining Bhimbher districts on September 24, and 26, 2019.

On Friday - Mirpur city was shaken by the earthquake of mild intensity that lasted for about a couple of seconds.

People rushed out of houses to open spaces to save lives. The frequent and intermittent aftershocks have spread more panic in the area. People are preferring stay in the open at middle and sides of the major city streets to avert threat to their lives.