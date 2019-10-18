Share:

Out of the three revolutions (Bolshevik, Chinese, Iranian), Mao’s People Republic of China(PRC) has emerged as a major economic power of the world. The revolution continues even after 70 years (Oct, 1949 to 2019). President Xi Ping attired in Mao’s revolutionary dress arrived at the Tiananmen Square to address his countrymen and review the guard of honour of one of the largest armies of the world. The embalmed body of the Great Leader lies in state on one end while his huge portrait hangs outside the “Forbidden City” where once the Chinese rulers lived. The legacy and the revolution of Mao both remain intact.

In his recent visit to PRC, Prime Minister (PM) paid tributes to the ‘Chinese Miracle’ where 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty. While the ‘Soviet Communism’ crumbled, Chinese Communism remains tenacious even after seven decades. Chairman recited his famous poem in 1935 during the battle in the mountains of Guizhou; ‘Idle boast the strong pass a wall of iron. China has succeeded in breaking through several walls of inertia by putting the nation to work. Human Development has been the hallmark of the revolution and the governments that followed. There are no trade unions, the private sector is allowed to operate but in partnership or equity participation with the government for the hand holding. The money earned is spent on human and infra structure development. Facilitation is provided by the state apparatus with regulatory frameworks not direct interference. It is a win win situation, the show stoppers are dealt with an iron hand. Nation building seems to be the common agenda.

During one of my visits, I visited a “Furniture Closter’ outside the city of Guangzhou. Every major manufacturer had a show room there. Buyers were picked up at the airport by the cluster transport and then driven to the location where orders could be placed. Hotel accommodation was also made available. All buying activities were fully coordinated under one roof, shipments then followed. It was hassle free procurement.

In the eighties I had the chance of driving through Yugoslavia another communist empire under Marshal Tito. Everything was inexpensive and of high quality. I stayed at a reasonable motel for about $10 for the night. There was a huge dining hall or restaurant in the compound where food was very reasonable but service was poor. While I was the only customer in this huge place, suddenly people started pouring in, looked like Blue Collar workers. They all enjoyed stake dinner and drinks and then left. I inquired from the waiter about their whereabouts. He told me that they were workers of a nearby factory who were entitled to the same food as served to the full paying guests. It was equality at its best. The system was not very efficient but equitable. Yugoslavia collapsed after death of Marshal Tito. Fragmentation took place, Bosnia, Serbia, Croatia etc emerged on the world map.

Status-quo is the biggest impediment to growth. Mao believed that revolution came through the barrel of the gun. His approach was to first cleanse and then grow. In the cultural revolutions thousands of revivalists perished. People approached the Chairman requesting clemency on the basis of innocence. He stood firm saying consider that they died for a noble cause. He firmly believed that the enemy were always within that supported status-quo, unless removed there was no chance of growth.

In July 1997 Hong Kong was handed back to PRC. Chris Patton was the last British Governor. The moment his car left the Governor’s Mansion it was converted into a museum, no Chinese every lived in it. It was an end of an era. Unfortunately the same limousine that dropped the Raj Governor at the Lahore airport drove back Abdur Rab Nishtar to start from where Sir Moody had left. Instead of discontinuity there was deliberate continuity, the Sahib remained only the colour changed.

PRC may have external enemies but the internal foes are not tolerated, barrel of the gun is used against them. These who defy the rules go before the firing squads within days not months or years. Common Law is ineffective in combating white collar crime. It requires evidence and witnesses that do not exist in such cases. Al Capone the gangster of Chicago remained untouchable for decades. Finally the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) came after him. He could not justify his assets in relation to the income tax he had paid. Was imprisoned and died in captivity, his evil empire collapsed in his absence.

Like PRC, after the revolution in Iran, massive cleansing was carried. Prime Ministers, Ministers, Generals, Bureaucrats were tried and sent to the gallows. The ambassador to Pakistan who was a retired General was our tenant in Westridge Rawalpindi, he was called back, tried and then hanged. The enemy within has to be eliminated. Today, Islamic Republic of Iran is a force to be reckoned with in the Middle East. Now the transitional phase is needed for growth, basic framework is in place. Controls have to be replaced with regulatory mechanisms as was done in PRC to attract investments. Expatriate Chinese played a pivotal role in this transition, Iran can adopt the same approach.

So far Iran has not invited its overseas entrepreneurs to come and invest in the motherland. Both revolutions (Chinese , Iranian) remain intact and on track. Pakistan can learn from both these models that transformed their countries. After 70 years China has emerged as a major global player while Iran after over four decades is not too far behind and is seeing eye to eye with the world powers. Without massive cleansing such miracles were not possible. A mini revolution in the form of an operation clean is needed in the land of the pure to restore its purity.