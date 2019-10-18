Share:

Misbah-ul-Haq’s tenure at the helm of Pakistan’s cricket got off to a rocky start after a dismal performance against a second string Sri Lanka team, but now it is truly in crisis mode as Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) decided to hastily remove Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain in the Test and T20 format. It is not the decision itself that betrays a sense of crisis at the top of the sport’s management – Sarfaraz’s removal was on the cards for a while now – but the way in which it was announced. Instead of a considered, timely execution of such changes we see knee-jerk reactive decision-making.

Almost as a matter of convention Pakistani cricket captains live and die by their World Cup performances. In previous editions a lackluster performance has been reason enough for a captain to make way for a new one, while successful ones have been used to affirm a captain’s spot; till the next edition at least.

Sarfaraz’s case does not fit into that model. He has been an iconic captain, taking over the reins as Misbah relinquished them, bringing a metronomic energy to the team compared Misbah’s laid back and sanguine style of leadership. The transition was smooth, with Sarfaraz being groomed as the successor before his ascension. He has led the team to many victories – with the Champions Trophy being the highlight – but that was two years ago, and a legitimate question exist over his performance and form.

But instead of either decisively letting him go after the World Cup, or waiting till a suitable replacement can be groomed the PCB has buckled to public pressure after the recent series and announced his removal to placate angry fans. His replacements in both formats have admitted to being surprised by their elevation, showing that the PCB didn’t plan ahead.

Cricketers come and go, and complacency shouldn’t be tolerated, but the PCB needs to be less chaotic in its decision making.