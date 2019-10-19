Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tension between Pakistan and India continues to soar as the two countries prepare to open the Kartarpur corridor for the Sikh pilgrims next month.

Amid tensions, the two countries have vowed to open the Kartarpur corridor in time for the 550th birth anniversary of Sikh guru Baba Nanak.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said that the Modi government had led India to a blind alley. “Eight million people are detained in their homes in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan wore a black armband inscribed with #IamKashmir to express solidarity with the Kashmiris. He tied the band as a gesture of solidarity with eight million Kashmiris, who were “being denied basic human rights including access to food, medical and communication facilities.”

On PM Khan’s s directive, the government officials and people from different walks of life, wore the similar black armbands to highlight the “continued Indian atrocities” in Kashmir.

The Prime Minister in a tweet said Indian premier Narendra Modi was riding a tiger, thus finding no way to get off, as he continued siege of Kashmiris with 900 thousand troops.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood led a gathering at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, joined by the officials and staff.

This month, Pakistan said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not been invited to the Kartarpur corridor inauguration next month.

The Foreign Office spokesperson said that only former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had been invited to the opening ceremony. He said the opening of the corridor will be held on time as committed by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan will open the Kartarpur Corridor for Indian pilgrims in the second week of November, just before the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

On September 4, Pakistan and India held a technical meeting to finalise the remaining modalities of Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side of the Attari-Wagah border.

In the first meeting, which took place on July 14, the two sides had agreed to complete the construction of the 4.19 kilometres long four-lane highway connecting the zero point of the Kartarpur corridor to Gurdaspur-Amritsar Highway by September 30, while the Passenger Terminal Complex at Dera Baba Nanak will be completed by October 31.

Built on a 15 acre land, the Passenger Terminal Complex have all public amenities to enable smooth passage of approximately 5,000 pilgrims per day.

The Kartarpur corridor along the Pakistan-India border is three kilometres away from Gurdaspur in Punjab, India. Once opened, this corridor will allow Sikh pilgrims direct access to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur in Pakistan, where Guru Nanak Dev passed away in 1539.

International relations expert Dr Huma Baqai said the situation in Indian occupied Kashmir was getting worst day by day due to India’s provocative attitude.

“India is habitual of violating international laws and ceasefire agreements. Pakistan should continue exposing Indian atrocities at every international forum,” she said.

The India government, she said, was a political wing of RSS and its ideology is based on extremism and hatred against Muslims. India cannot break Indus water treat and any violation of treaty can bring catastrophic consequences. Pakistan is a nuclear state and India cannot afford any misadventure with Pakistan.