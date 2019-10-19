Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Dr Arif Alvi will undertake a five-day visit to Japan beginning from tomorrow on the invitation of Japanese government to attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito. Over 100 heads of states and governments are expected to attend the ceremony. Pakistan and Japan are longstanding friends and their bilateral relations have been on an upward trajectory. They have a huge potential to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation in diverse areas such as economic, commercial, investment, IT, agriculture, human resource development and tourism. The visit by President Alvi will further cement the already existing friendly relations between the two countries.

JAPANESE PM THANKS PAKISTAN

Shinzo Abe, the Prime Minister of Japan, has expressed his gratitude and thankfulness to Pakistan President Dr Arif Alvi and the people of Pakistan for expressing their sympathies and solidarity with the victims of Typhoon Hagibis, which killed more than 70 people across the country.

Prime Minister Abe, in his twitter message, yesterday said “President Dr Alvi, thank you for your kindness in expressing sympathy to those who were affected by the typhoon in Japan. We will always remember the solidarity shown by the Pakistani people. We will do our best to recover from the damages caused by the disaster.”

Earlier President Arif Alvi in his message had said that the Pakistani nation stands by the friendly people of Japan and wished the injured speedy recovery.