LAHORE - A special court on Friday rejected a petition filed by Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seeking permission to indict PML-N vice president Rana Sanaullah in a narcotics case.

However, the Special Court for the Control of Narcotics Substances anti-narcotics extended for 15 days the judicial remand of the former Punjab law minister. The Anti Narcotics Force produced Sanaullah before special court in the case.

At the outset of the proceedings, the court rejected the plea by ANF seeking permission to indict him.

The ANF prosecutor told the court that the associates of the accused were recording court proceedings so as to use the same to blackmail ANF the officials outside the court. He further complained that the associates of the accused were spreading baseless propaganda as a smearing campaign had started against the force.

However, the court remarked that whatever happened outside the courtroom had nothing to do with the court.

After arguments, on the request of the defense counsel, the court sought a detailed record of the phone calls of PML-N leader. The court extended judicial remand of Rana Sanaullah for 15 days.

The court rejected the ANF plea a day after Minister for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi claimed that the ANF had sufficient proof in the case against the PML-N.

He had said, “It is unfortunate that media trial of the government and ANF has been started and every day I hear criticism on television channels as to why proof is not submitted against Rana Sanaullah.”

Earlier, the defence counsel argued that the whole story regarding recovering bags or drugs from hidden boxes of the accused’s car was fake and concocted. He said that the CCTV camera footages had proved that the view of his client was right.

In July, the ANF had submitted challan against PML-N leader in the case pertaining to the alleged recovery of heroin from his car.