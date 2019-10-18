Share:

LOS ANGELES - Justin Bieber has no bad blood with Taylor Swift. The 25-year-old singer and the ‘ME!’ hitmaker appeared to be feuding earlier this year when Taylor posted a lengthy rant against Justin’s manager Scooter Braun, after he purchased her former record label Big Machine Records and with it gained access to her master recordings, which she claims she never had a chance to purchase herself.

In her rant, Taylor accused Scooter of bullying and dug up receipts of an old social media post that included the ‘Sorry’ singer, in which Justin and Scooter seemingly mocked the 29-year-old star.

But now, Justin has said he still considers Taylor to be a ‘’homie’’ and is ‘’done’’ with drama that doesn’t concern him.

Speaking to paparazzi on Thursday after they asked him if everything is ‘’cool’’ between himself and Taylor, he said: ‘’Always homies.