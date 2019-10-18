Share:

ISLAMABAD-Homicide Unit of Islamabad police has resolved a blind murder case and arrested an accused who had killed owner of a mobile shop during dacoity attempt. The police said that Nazakat Hussain was murdered by unknown persons during dacoity attempt at his mobile shop in Rawat Bazar and a case under section 302/394 of the PPC was registered at Sihala police station. The investigation of the case was entrusted to Homicide Unit of Islamabad police by DIG (Operations) which under supervision of Inspector Ghulam Rasool acted promptly and succeeded to arrest the killer identified as Tayyab. The accused has confessed to having committed the crime, according to the police. The nabbed person has criminal record and he was wanted to Mandra police in eight cases of dacoity and other crimes. Efforts are underway to arrest other accomplice of the alleged killer, said the police.