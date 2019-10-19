Share:

KARACHI - The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) claimed to have arrested a suspect involved in killing of Shikarpur deputy Superintendent of police (DSP) Rao Shafiullah on Friday.

According to the CTD official, the suspect Abdul Waheed was arrested from Karachi. Later, the CTD informed the Shikarpur police about the arrest of DSP Shafiullah’s murderer.

In August, the police team led by DSP Shafiullah tried to surround a possible hideout of the kidnappers to recover a known singer of Sindh, Ghulam Nabi, alias Jigar Jalal Chandio, and his four companions who were apparently abducted and handed over to a gang.

During the operation, the police team had come under a volley of fire. An encounter ensued during which the DSP had lost his life and constable Babar sustained bullet wounds.