Israr Ahmed/app-Rawalpindi-Another patient died of dengue fever in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Holy Family Hospital on Friday bringing death toll to 49, informed sources.

The deceased has been identified as Gul Muhammad, 65, who hails from Islamabad. Sources said Gul was brought to HFH by his family two days ago where doctors took his blood samples and sent for dengue serology. In the reports, the patient was diagnosed as dengue positive, they said. A senior doctor working in HFH confirmed the death of patient due to dengue fever.

Meanwhile, the district government and health authorities have failed in overwhelming outbreak of dengue as 127 more people were tested dengue positive and landed in Allied Hospitals in last 24 hours, said sources.

According to sources, 49 patients were brought to hospitals from Potohar Town while 26 belonging to different areas of Municipal Corporation.

They said some 28 patients were rushed to hospitals from the limits of Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards while 14 dengue patients belonging to Islamabad were admitted in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Saifullah Dogar claimed that a total of 19,000 people were examined at 12 filter clinics set up by the government in different parts of city.

He added some 9,000 patients underwent dengue tests at these filter clinics. “The strategy of establishing filter clinics in city has helped in reducing the burden of dengue patients in Allied hospitals,” he said at a presser held here on Thursday. On the occasion, ACs and other high ups of health department were also present.

Addressing the media men, DC Saifullah Dogar said authorities had planned to set up more filter clinics.

He said due to change in weather, the number of dengue patients have reduced considerably. “He claimed a total of 10 persons had died of dengue fever in Rawalpindi as per reports of Punjab Information Technology Board.

“As many as 414 dengue patients are admitted in three teaching hospitals and doctors are trying to save their lives,” DC said.

He said Rawalpindi district administration is making extra efforts to overwhelm outbreak of dengue.

He said dozens of anti-dengue teams are conducting the surveillance of dengue hit areas besides spraying the sites to kill dengue mosquitoes. “I am monitoring the activities and anti-dengue campaign round the clock,” DC said. He added the police have registered some 306 cases and held 111 people on charges of showing resistance or wrestling with anti-dengue teams in the district.

He said Islamabad district administration is also assigning the district government Rawalpindi to wipe out menace of dengue from twin cities.

DC expressed his satisfaction over performance of officials of district government and health department in eradication of dengue in the district.

RCB inspects 1,245 houses

under anti-dengue drive

The Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) under anti-dengue drive inspected 1245 houses and other points besides removing dengue larva from 27 sites.

RCB spokesman Qasier Mahmood told APP that the Board had taken effective measures to control dengue while special teams under anti-dengue drive were inspecting residential and commercial places besides educating the citizens about importance of sanitation, cleanliness and preventive measures against dengue. 1245 houses and a large number of other points were checked by male and female health workers during door-to-door campaign while dengue larva found at several points was removed.

He said action in accordance with the law was taken against violators of the orders of the authorities to save the public from spread of dengue mosquitoes.

The RCB teams were also visiting hotels, restaurants, workshops, tyre shops and junkyards/godowns and the citizens were being informed about dengue and adoption of maximum precautionary measures against the disease, he added.