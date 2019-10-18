Share:

It is very sad to say that the doctors who are considered live saver are doing such acts. My recent visit to civil hospital of Turbat made me stunned. I went to a doctor for the treatment of my nose. While I started to share what happened to me and what kind of pain I am suffering from in recent days. The doctor told me that be fast I have to go my private clinic now. Patients are waiting for me there. This seems really disappointing and shocking to hear that doctors are not even ready to listen the pain what the patient is suffering from. The doctors do not give time to the governmental hospitals and they are rush to go to private hospitals. Thus, I request the concern authorities to take immediate actions against these doctors.

HAMMAL NAEEM,

Kech.