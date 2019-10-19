Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focal person on polio Babar Atta on Friday resigned from position due to personal reasons with immediate effect.

Babar Bin Atta said, “After a stint of over a year as the Prime Minister Imran Khan Focal Person for Polio, I have asked the PM to relieve me of my duties because of some personal reasons pertaining to my family. During this time I got a chance to work with the best minds in the world.”

“When I look back, I am proud to state that I made all possible efforts to create that enabling environment where polio eradication is a top priority. A 24/7 call centre will soon be inaugurated to address all concerns of people who have questions related to the vaccine”, he added. Babar Atta further stated that the countries first ever Perception Management Initiative will be rolled out by the end of this month and the effects of which will be a game changer.