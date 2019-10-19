Share:

KANDHKOT - Four people were killed after a heavy loaded truck overturned and fell over a car near Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) gas field on Friday.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred in the wee hours of Friday in the limits of B Section Police Station near village Ranu when a heavy truck lost the balance and pummelled a car underneath it killing four people identified as Ghulam Rasool Shiekh, Ghulam Sarwar Kalhoro, Sanaullah Oghahi and Ayoub Golo on the spot.

After the incident police and local people rushed to scene and removed the bodies to civil hospital for legal formalities. Police sources that it was happened due to overtaking.

They said that they were the employees of Pak Arab Refinery Company (PARCO) who are in their daily patrolling duties when this untoward incident occurred. According to police sources they were belonged to various cities such as Kandhkot, Larkana, Shikarpur and Ghouspur.

However the driver of vehicle was taken into custody by police. No case was registered.

Meanwhile, two people hailing from Ghahi khan bhayo area sustained serious injuries in a road mishap here on Friday evening.

According to details, a heavy truck hit a rickshaw at the Indus Highway near Chimni, as a result two people namely Hafiz Maqsood Ahmed and Baban Bhayo got serious injuries. Local people rushed them to Kandhkot hospital where duty doctors referred them to Larkana due to critical condition.