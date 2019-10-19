Share:

KARACHI - Four people were arrested for resisting the anti-encroachments action taken by the staff of anti-encroachments department of KMC in district east on Friday.

According to detailsfollowing the directive of the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar for removal of all sorts of encroachments from main roads, service road and green belts in all six districts of Karachi, the anti-encroachments staff took action around the University Road where many road side stalls, cabins, sugarcane juice machines, concrete walls and other structures were removed near Civic Centre and Chandni Chowk. The action was taken after encroachers were served with many notices to refrain from setting up encroachments at these places, however the anti-encroachments staff led by its senior director Bashir Siddiqui took the action on Friday morning and removed all encroachments around the University Road in district east.

The Additional director anti-encroachments District East Shakir Zaki, deputy director Rehan Siddiqui with Mehmood Siddiqui, Ghulam Mohiuddin and Amin Lakhani performed the action in the presence of area police. The anti-encroachments staff also seized the stuff from the site during its action. This may be noted that the Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar has given clear instructions to the anti-encroachments officials to continue action against encroachments in all six districts of the city on daily basis.

He said that no one could be allowed to do business on the main roads or service roads as these were meant to use by vehicular traffic whereas pavements are for pedestrians and green belts for trees and plants around the roads.

The mayor said that by encroaching these places they were putting adverse effect on the beauty of the city besides creating hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic on city arteries. He also appealed to trader’s community to cooperate with the concerned department and join hands with them to maintain the beauty of the city.