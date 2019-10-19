Share:

LAHORE - Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday said that opposition parties should wait till next general elections 2023 as people of the country had given a mandate to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to serve them for five years.Talking to a PTI’s delegation led by MNA Malik Nawab Sher and Former MPA Shaukat Basra, he said that opposition had no reason to demand resignation from the government as the people had complete trust on the PTI government. He said that any attempt to destabilize the country would be foiled, whereas the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete its constitutional tenure. Governor said that durable peace could not be ensured in the region until the Kashmir issue was resolved, adding that people of Pakistan were with Kashmiri brethren. He said that the PTI government was putting efforts to for economic revival and overcome all challenges faced by the country. Chaudhry Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s successful visit to Iran and Saudi Arabia helped in decreasing tensions in the region besides ensuring peace, adding that as a result of successful foreign policy of the government, the world’s trust on Pakistan has been increased.He said that Indian plan to include Pakistan in black list in Financial Action Task Force (FATF) had been badly flopped, adding that India had also been exposed before the world community due to its atrocities and brutalities in occupied Kashmir. Meanwhile, Ambassador of Spain in Pakistan Manuel Durán also met with Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar. Addressing on the occasion, the Governor welcomed Spain’s cooperation for strengthening Pakistan’s economy and said that foreign investors should invest in Pakistan as there were vast business opportunities in the country, adding that the government world provide all facilities to the investors. Provincial Minister for Finance Hashim Jawan Bakht was also present.