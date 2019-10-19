Share:

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of eminent Ulema from different sects on Friday assured Prime Minister Imran Khan of their total cooperation in government’s reforms plan for Madrassa (seminaries).The delegation also appreciated the prime minister’s vision to develop Pakistan on the line of state of Madina.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister said that the government wants to make uniform education system in the country so that students of Madrassa could also benefit like those who study in the English schools.

Meanwhile, chairing meeting of the Auqaf Board, Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed the concerned authorities to make databank of all the Auqaf properties so that their income is utilized on the welfare of the people at large.

The Prime Minister was also given briefing on number of darbars across the country as well as urban and rural properties belonging to Auqaf department in the country.