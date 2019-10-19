Share:

KARACHI - Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani held an another meeting to review progress of the Hayat Regency Building case in the light of SC decision of 9-5-2019 at his office here Friday.

Representatives of Pakistan Railway and respective company of AKD Securities Commodity Exchange and others attended the meeting.

Commissioner once again reiterated that the Hayat Regency Building will be made functional as directed by the SC in its decision as its original condition as a Hotel not in another shape. No residential activity would be allowed nor would be given any permission for any other purpose.

Representative of PR has informed that the PR had given the building to AKD Securities for Commodity Exchange on rent basis but nor they complied the agreement, even they did not pay rent to them, but they deposited old rent amount with the Nazir of the Court. Commissioner Karachi asked the representatives of Respective AKD Securities that they will follow the SC decision, and settle their issues with PR seriously.

Commissioner Karachi during the meeting contacted Secretary Railway for necessary NOC to the company so that both parties will go for amicably resolution of the matter as per SC decision without further delay.