ISLAMABAD - Huzaifa Abdul Rehman annexed the ITA-SNGPL ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championship 2019 title after thumping country fellow Shoaib in the boys’ singles final here at Senator Dilawar Abbas PTF Complex on Friday.

In the boys’ singles final, it was repeat of the first leg, when both Huzifa and Shoaib had clashed in the final and Huzaifa emerged as title winner. It was second consecutive ITF Junior title for in-form Huzaifa. Huzaifa started the first set in great style as he was dictating terms and was serving with lot of maturity and power.

His down the line winners, powerful return shots and reading of the situation was up to the mark and then he raced onto take commanding 4-0 lead by breaking second and fourth games of Shoaib, who never gave up and tried to match fire-with-fire and managed to break fifth game of Huzaifa, then held his serve and once again broke his opponent to make it 3-4, but Huzaifa showed his class and held his nerves to overcome spirited Shoaib 6-4.

In the second set, Shoaib was in cruise control and simply stunned Huzaifa. He was running away with the set as he played very consistent game from the base line and took commanding 5-1 lead by breaking third nad fifth games of Huzaifa to win the set 6-3 to level the score at 1-set all.

Huzaifa then changed the strategy in the third and final set and played more consistent powerful drives from the base line. His game plan worked well and soon he took 4-0 lead and then took the final set 6-3 to land yet another title, which is a new record in Pakistan. He also earned valuable 21 international ranking points.

In girls’ singles final, Turkish top seed Mert Aysegul clinched the second consecutive title on the trout after beating Korean unseeded Soo Ha Jang in the final. With all-out support from the crowd, in-form Aysegul displayed outstanding tennis skills and techniques and won the first set 6-1 by breaking third and fifth games of Soo.

The Turkish was in excellent touch and her forehand drives were a delight to watch for the spectators and her cross court shorts were too awesome for Soo to reply. With such a powerful display, Ayesgul built up 4-0 commanding lead by breaking first and third games of Soo, who then fought gallantly and reduced the deficit to 3-4 by breaking sixth game of her opponent.

The Turkish then made a tremendous comeback and shut to doors on Soo by winning the second set 6-3 after breaking ninth game of Soo. With this victory, she won 21 more ITF ranking points, as she had already won the title last week.

In the boys’ doubles final, Gunuk Kang (KOR)/KIM Min-Joon (KOR) beat Pakistani pair of M Nauman Aftab/Saqib Hayat 7-5, 6-2. The Pak pair gave their all in the first set and could have won it, but some crucial mistakes cost them the set. In the second set, Koreans simply steamrolled Pak pair and took the set 6-2. In the girls’ double final, Korean pair of Ji Woo Chai /Soo Ha Jang beat Iranian pair of Mahta Khanloo/Meshkatolzahra Safi (IRI) 6-3, 7-5.

Senator Syed Dilawar Abbas, Chairman Board SNGPL, graced the occasion as chief guest and he, along with ITA women wing member Nighat Saeed, gave away glittering shields and prizes to the top position holders. Dilawar thanked the ITF, sponsors, security agencies, tournament staff, organizers, officials and technical staff for their support for the sake of tennis.