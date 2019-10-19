Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday deferred hearing and sought more details in the petitions challenging eligibility of three PTI MNAs including Maleeka Ali Bokhari, Tashfeen Safdar and Kanwal Shauzab.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing of three identical petitions filed by the petitioners including Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) MNAs Shaishta Pervaiz and Tahira Bukhari and two other petitioners Abdullah Khan and Chaudhary Mehmood Ali Hashim.

During the hearing, Justice Aamer directed to inform the court that what was the last date of submission of nomination papers and on which date the respondents submitted their nomination papers.

Later, the court deferred hearing in this matter till November 15 for further proceedings.

The petitioners prayed to the court that the three MNAs did not meet the criteria to hold membership of the Parliament under Article 62, 63 of the Constitution as they hide information in their nomination papers.

They had claimed in their pleas that MNA Maleeka Bokhari was not eligible to participate in general election as she was holding dual nationality at time of submission of her nomination papers.

The petition stated that she submitted her nomination papers on June 10, 2018 and left the British nationality on June 11. The petitioner also alleged MNA Tashfeen Safdar for hiding the information related to her dual nationality in her nomination papers.

They claimed that the MNA had left the dual nationality in 2013 and in an affidavit she said that she neither hold dual nationality, nor applied for it.

The other petition filed by Shaishta Pervaiz said that the third MNA Kanwal Shauzab had given wrong information in documents to shift her vote in Rawalpindi from Islamabad. Shaishta’s petition said that Ms Shauzab lives in Islamabad, but when she contested the Senate elections she provided the ECP with incorrect information regarding her permanent residents. She argued that because of this she was not eligible to retain her NA seat under articles 62 and 63.

Another similar petition was moved by Abdullah Khan and Chaudhary Mehmood Ali Hashim. They filed the petition through their counsel Advocate Ahmad Raza Kasuri and cited ECP and the three MNAs elected on National Assembly seats reserved for women as respondents.