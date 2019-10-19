Share:

ISLAMABAD - India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested Hurriyat leader Javaid Ahmed Mir.

The CBI arrested Mir during a raid on his house and flew him out of the Kashmir valley. The Indian agency took Mir into custody in an old fake case relating to the killings of four Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel in an attack on the outskirts of Srinagar on January 25, 1990, reported Kashmir Media Service.

“Mir is likely to be produced before a TADA court in Jammu,” a police official privy to the development told media.

Acting on a plea by the CBI, the High Court of occupied Kashmir on March 13, this year, had allowed the transfer of proceedings of writ petitions in cases related to the killings of the four IAF personnel

in Rawalpora area of Srinagar in 1990 and in December 08, 1989, kidnapping of Rubiya Sayeed, daughter of the then Indian Home Minister, Mufti Muhammad Sayeed, to its Jammu wing.

Earlier in 2009, the High Court of the occupied territory had stayed the trial proceedings in both cases in a TADA court in Jammu.

Besides Javaid Mir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is presently lodged in New Delhi’s Tihar jail in connection with several fake cases, has also been implicated by the Indian agencies in both the cases.

Meanwhile, normal life continues to remain affected for the 75th straight day in the occupied Kashmir and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region due to the lockdown by Indian military and suspension of internet and prepaid cellular services.

Shop and business establishments continue to remain closed except for few hours in the morning and evening. Private vehicles are plying on the roads, but the absence of public transport is adding to people’s woes. All educational institutions, including schools, colleges and universities are without students as uncertainty and atmosphere of scare are preventing them to attend the classes, reported Kashmir Media Service.

Despite the authorities’ claims that there are no restrictions in any part of the Valley, curbs under Section 144, banning assembly of four or more persons, continue to remain enforced in Srinagar and other towns across the territory. Though the administration says that normalcy has returned to the territory, yet its recent publishing of full page ads in leading Srinagar-based newspapers, asking residents to resume normal life and open their businesses is ample proof that things are not normal in the territory.

The occupation authorities are likely to re-impose curfew-like restrictions in the Kashmir valley to prevent people from marching towards the UN office in Srinagar, call for which has been given by the Resistance Youth League to register protest against the Indian occupation and repeal of special status of Kashmir. The restrictions will be more severe this time in order to prevent people from holding anti-India demonstrations.

The authorities have not allowed the Friday congregations at any of the major mosques or shrines of the territory since August 05.