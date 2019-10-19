Share:

RAWALPINDI - Acting Chargé d’ Affairs Counselor of Iraq, Abdul Salam Saddam Mohaisen said that Iraq enjoying good cordial relationship with Pakistan, which are based on mutual respect and added that there are huge investment opportunities in various sectors mainly construction, agriculture, food and tourism. During his visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Friday, the Counselor said that his office is ready to provide maximum support and assistance to Pakistani pilgrims to Iraqi cities. More than 88,000, visas have been issued during the Arbaeeniya visit of Imam Hossein (AS), he informed. The security situation in Iraq has been improved and there are huge opportunities for Pakistani traders to take benefit of investment friendly policies of Iraqi government. Pakistani rice has a good repute and Iraq is one of the big importers of rice from Pakistan. Pakistani traders should avail business friendly policies of Iraq and expressed hope that in coming days the trade and diplomatic ties will be cemented further.

The exchange of trade delegations is imperative to strengthen ties between the chamber of commerce of two countries. He lauded RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities through exhibitions and exchange of delegations. Earlier, RCCI President, Saboor Malik in his welcome remarks highlighted the key activities of the chamber and informed that there is need to strengthen ties between the chamber of commerce of the two countries. He said RCCI has been proactively working to promote tourism between the two countries and asked for relaxation in visa policy and frequent flights between the two countries.

Saboor Malik, emphasised that through exchange of delegations and involving business community will help both countries to explore new markets for exports and promoting trade ties between the two countries.

Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil, Vice President Muhammad Hamza Sarosh, members of the executive committee were also present on the occasion.