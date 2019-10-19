Share:

LAHORE - Nari Gamma, a star golf professional from Japan, emerged as the leader after the second round of this four-round Raya Pakistan Open Golf Championship 2019 here at Defence Raya Golf Course on Friday. Gamma, the accomplished golfer of the Asian Development Golf Tour, ended the two rounds at an aggregate score of 134, 10 under par, a position he achieved through skillful and meticulous application of golfing skills. Johyung Kim of Korea attained an aggregate score of 136, eight under par for the two rounds. The early morning rain on Friday did hamper the proceedings, as the first tee off scheduled for 6:45 am had to be deferred for almost 90 minutes and as a result, quite a few of the participating competitors could not complete their round. As per rules, they will tee off early at 7:30 am today and first complete their left over holes and thereafter play the third round. The five challengers, who lag behind at a two rounds aggregate score of 141, seem determined to come up with formidable performances in the third round so as to pose a threat to the leaders. Overseas players are Mitchell Slorach from Singapore, Hyuhehul Shin from Korea and Choo Tze Huang from Singapore while Pakistanis are Zohaib Asif and M Munir.

Expectations are huge from Munir as he represents the top line up amongst the Pakistani professionals and has to his credit, many meritorious performances, the latest one being the Asian Circuit Match in Karachi where he came third and missed the first slot by the narrowest of margins. An additional attribute that he possesses is that he is battle hardened and does not crack under pressure. As for Zohaib Asif, he falls in the upcoming category loaded with talent and just might end up with honors when this championship concludes.

The arrangements for this championship are hospitality loaded and foreign players are feeling looked after during their stay in Lahore at the Raya Club guest rooms. Other competitors looking worthy and neat, are three in number. These three are bracketed at an aggregate score of 142 and include Oscar Zetterwall of Sweden, Mat Killen of England and M Shabbir of Pakistan.