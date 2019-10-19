Share:

Instagram newbie Jennifer Aniston posted her first throwback photo on the social media app in honor of "Throwback Thursday", sending the social media shaking with joy.

In the black-and-white photo, a young and adorably grumpy Jennifer is seen wearing a bucket hat. The actress did a photo slideshow and posted a similar selfie from the September cover shoot for InStyle magazine, where her freckles are prevalent across her nose and cheeks and she is wearing a bucket hat reminiscent of the one in the childhood photo.

Many of her famous friends complimented her on the photo. “How do you look gorgeous in a floppy denim hat? Makes no sense,” Whitney Cummings wrote. “Cutie pie!” Reese Witherspoon added. Russian tennis player Maria Sharapova didn’t comment on the photo itself, but asked Aniston to “share your Insta algorithm secrets”.

Aniston has already posted three photos since she first joined Instagram three days ago, with her first Instagram photo ever a selfie with her former cast members from "Friends" which drove netizens crazy over the iconic reunion. Aniston has racked up over 13.6 million followers and broke Instagram's and Guinness' world record for reaching 1 million followers in five hours, beating the previous record-holders, Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.