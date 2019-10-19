Share:

ISLAMABAD - An accountability court (AC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on miscellaneous applications seeking additional facilities for former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and to fix a separate day for meeting with legal team. The court also allowed former Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb to meet Abbasi in jail on coming Wednesday. During the outset of hearing, the Adyala Jail administration submitted the medical report of former Prime Minister to the court.

The jail official said that they would conduct further medical check-up of the accused to which defence lawyer Barrister Sadia Abbasi said that Abbasi’s family wanted his medical analysis in a hospital of its consent.

Meanwhile, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB)’s prosecutor opposed the defence request to provide laptop to the accused during stay in jail. After listening arguments from both sides, the court reserved judgment on miscellaneous applications of the defence side.

It may be mentioned here that Abbasi had been arrested by NAB in an investigation pertaining to LNG import agreement and is currently in Adyala jail on judicial remand.

Former Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had also been booked in the same scam. Abbasi’s lawyer had moved a petition for additional facilities to his client in jail.

He had also objected over carrying of Abbasi in an armed vehicle during appearance fore this court.

He also prayed the court to fix a separate time for the legal team to meet Abbai for consultation.