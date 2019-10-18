Share:

This world has no dearth of time-servers and opportunists. But there is a specie that changes colour instantly, as the situation demands.. It is named chameleon. The recent un-warranted and unconstitutional actions of India in Indian Held Kashmir have ignited extreme anger in Pakistan as Pakistan considers Kashmir its jugular vein. However, sheepish silence of Moulana Fazl-ur-Rehman is highly disappointing. He remained Chairman of Kashmir Committee and enjoyed the status of Federal Minister for around a decade but practically did nothing for the solution of Kashmir issue. Resultantly, Pakistan is facing hurdles in gaining support of International community against India’s action. Instead of staging agitations against government, it is exigency of service for him to raise his voice for the freedom of Kashmiris.

IFTIKHAR MIRZA,

Islamabad.