Lahore - A delegation Friday concluded a meeting with King Edward Medical University Vice Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal with the resolve to establish incubation centres, digital healthcare innovative skill labs, telemedicine and podiatric medicine specialty at the varsity. The visiting team consisted of Dr Martin McGeough, consultant podiatrist, fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons Glasgow, Mr Frank Sharkey, Mr Waqas Ahmad from the US – a Kemcolian and tech expert and Dr Aisha Wajahat, an operative podiatrist. Dean of Medicine, Prof Irshad Hussain Qureshi, Dean of Allied Health Sciences Prof Asghar Naqi, Dean of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Prof Saira Afzal, Director of Hospital Management Prof Abrar Ashraf Ali, Head of Diabetic Foot Care Clinic Dr Arshad Siddique were the participants. Dr Martin McGeough shared his 30-years experience and cited several case studies. The visiting dignitary, who is also the regional adviser on podiatry, shed light on establishing a new specialty of podiatric medicine. The dean of medicine and head of diabetic foot care clinic shared the vision about podiatric medicine. Dr Arshad briefly presented his experience with diabetic foot management and strategies for human resource development. He stressed the need for evidence-based practice and research. Prof Gondal appreciated the idea of mutual collaborations on quality care, telemedicine and establishing a state-of-the-art specialty at the university. Dr Waqas deliberated on mutual collaborations for training, education, research, and better healthcare delivery systems. He also shared his experience in telemedicine interdisciplinary team work, and inter-professional education in Florida, US.