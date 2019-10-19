Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi University organised a walk to create awareness about breast cancer and seminar to highlight the role of the psychologist in reducing the pain and distress of cancer patients.

The Centre of Excellence for Women’s Studies, KU, organised breast cancer awareness programme in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Pakistan which was attended the varsity’s Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah and faculty members and students.

The programme was organised at departmental level and activities included ‘posters exhibition’ prepared by students about awareness of breast cancer. They also participated in the collection of donations for Pink Ribbon Pakistan.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi participated in the walk with faculty members and students.

Earlier, while talking to students, he urged them to share whatever problems they are facing in their lives.

“Usually we hesitate in sharing whatever is happening to us and sometime such negative approach leads us towards serious problems or illness. We can cure poor health conditions and diseases only if we start taking treatment on time and if we deliberately delay the process of medication then result might be severe. So, it is better to share your issues with your parents, teachers and siblings before it is too late to get the problem fix.” Professor Dr Nasreen Aslam Shah said that walk was arranged as it helps to increase attention and support for the awareness of breast cancer.

She mentioned that according to a WHO report, breast cancer is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide, both in developed and developing countries. “At present, there is a need for more research about the causes of increasing breast cancer. However, early detection of the problem remains the foundation of its control.” On this occasion, the inauguration of Pakistan Journal of Gender Studies, Volume 19 and Pakistan Journal of Applied Social Sciences Volume-10 also took place. The copies of both journals were presented to the honorable Vice Chancellor.

Meanwhile, during another programme, the Chairperson, Department of Psychology, KU, Professor Dr Qudsia Tariq, emphasised the importance of the role of psychologist in reducing the pain and distress of cancer patients.

She opened the door of the department to offer counseling services for the cancer victims and work in collaboration with Liaquat National Hospital whereas the department’s counseling unit would offer the required counseling service to cancer patients.

The seminar coordinator Dr Zi Asma Haneef Khan, Department of Psychology, KU, mentioned that the wall of hope was placed in the seminar so that faculty members, students, and participants could write encouraging words of hope for the people who have experienced the pain of breast cancer. The speaker Dr Rufina Soomro Breast Cancer Surgeon at LNH expressed that both educated and illiterate women are shy to discuss this problem and that is why they do not step forward to get it treated in due time.

“The lack of awareness among masses is one of the major reasons that Pakistani women are becoming victims of breast cancer. Women must give prefers to their health because they are the pillars of their homes and if they are not physically and mentally fit then how come they look after their domestic affairs smoothly.”

Through, video messages, Dr Sadaf Nasir, Dr Nazia Lodhi, Dr Naila A Zahid and Dr Sobia Tabasum from LNH, shed lights on different stages of treatment, uses of medicines before or after the operation and what role motivation can play in this regard. They also play a video message of Durdana Butt, veteran television artist and educationist, in which she highlights her trauma and fear when she knows she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.