Pakistan’s outgoing Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi , paid a farewell call on UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in New York and briefed him on the plight of people in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoJ&K), Dunya News reported on Saturday.

In her farewell call on Antonio Guterres, Maleeha Lodhi thanked him for the close cooperation that the Pakistan Mission in New York had with him and his office during her tenure.

Dr. Maleeha Lodhi briefed him on the plight of the people in occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are suffering under a cruel lockdown. She also thanked the UN secretary general for his statement of August 8 and subsequently on the situation in IoJ&K.

Officers and staff of the Pakistan Mission to the UN observed 5 minutes of silence to express solidarity with the people of IoJ&K who continue to suffer under a continuing lockdown and curfew.