ISLAMABAD - Former Interior Minister Senator A. Rehman Malik yesterday sent a letter to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi urging him to take the case of continuous unprovoked cease-fire violations and targeting of civilian population by India to the United Nations General Assembly and International Court of Justice.

He urged the Foreign Minister to request the United Nations Security Council to appoint a Special Commission to investigate all cease-fire violations by India, increase the strength of Military Observers across LoC and also file a claim of damages in terms of lives and properties in the ICJ against India.

Senator Malik has written the letter based on the Truce Agreement signed both by Pakistan, India and United Nations which bounds the two countries to implement it in letter and spirit. He said that the Truce Agreement is actually a trilateral agreement as United Nations is signatory in it and both the countries continued to make agreement regarding Line of Control but did not change the contents of ‘Truce Agreement of 1949’ and it is still in vogue.

The FM, he said, should seek proper investigation by UN Commission into the continuous unprovoked cease-fire violations and targeting of civilian population by India Armed Forces at Line of Control.

Penalties should be imposed on the Indian government for violation of “Truce Agreement,” he said.

Malik said that the FM should request for deployment of additional UN Military Observers at LoC to ensure an effective supervision to maintain proper control on the line of control as per the Truce Agreement of 1949.

“I would like to draw your kind attention towards the violations of the “Truce Agreement” duly signed by the two parties in 1949 and the agreement was supervised/countersigned by the United Nations Commission on India and Pakistan constituted by United Nations General Assembly,” he wrote.

He added: “In fact, this was the first formal ceasefire agreement signed between India and Pakistan in 1949 and was the most elaborated and well thought agreement carried out and ratified on 27 July 1949. It drew the original Ceasefire Line (CFL) between the Indian Held Kashmir and Azad Kashmir. The original Cease Fire Line was given the name of Line of Control after the Simla Agreement in 1972, which was bilateral agreement whereas the bilateral agreement cannot overtake the international agreement / agreement under UNGA.”

He said as India and Pakistan entered into 1965 and 1971 wars and signed two new bilateral treaties (Tashkand declaration of 1966 and Simla Agreement of 1972), the Truce agreement signed in 1949 is considered as dead / redundant by India, except for the boundary lines (LoC) between Azad Kashmir and the Indian held Kashmir. Later on a new cease-fire agreement was signed in November, 2003 but it was also not taken seriously by India and it continued unprovoked firing on LoC. Unfortunately, United Nations has failed to take any action against India for breaking the initial Truce agreement as well as other agreements.

“I call upon you to kindly consider to move on the above lines asking UNGA to ensure implementation of” Truce Agreement” of 1949, which is still a valid agreement whereas, Simla Agreement signed in 1972 is a bilateral agreement and hence it cannot overrule the trilateral “Truce Agreement” signed between India, Pakistan and United Nations,” he added.